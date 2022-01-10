Industrivärden, AB: Net asset value as per December 31, 2021

On December 31, 2021, net asset value was SEK 332 per share.

The closing price on December 30, 2021, was SEK 288.40 for the Class A shares and SEK 284.10 for the Class C shares.

Stockholm, January 10, 2022

AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)

