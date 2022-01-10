Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals: Süddeutsche aktuell: Hoffnung auf Frieden in Äthiopien
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 886939 ISIN: SE0000190126 Ticker-Symbol: IDVA 
Tradegate
07.01.22
18:02 Uhr
28,060 Euro
-0,100
-0,36 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INDUSTRIVAERDEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INDUSTRIVAERDEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,34028,58011:43
28,42028,50011:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.01.2022 | 10:05
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Industrivärden, AB: Net asset value as per December 31, 2021

On December 31, 2021, net asset value was SEK 332 per share.

The closing price on December 30, 2021, was SEK 288.40 for the Class A shares and SEK 284.10 for the Class C shares.

Stockholm, January 10, 2022

AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00

Submitted for publication on January 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

Attachment

  • Substansvärde_220110_eng (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fc3489e6-205b-459c-9335-4114b8c84c84)

INDUSTRIVAERDEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.