Industrivärden, AB: Net asset value as per December 31, 2021

On December 31, 2021, net asset value was SEK 332 per share.
The closing price on December 30, 2021, was SEK 288.40 for the Class A shares and SEK 284.10 for the Class C shares.
Stockholm, January 10, 2022
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)
For further information, please contact:
Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00
Submitted for publication on January 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
Attachment
- Substansvärde_220110_eng (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/fc3489e6-205b-459c-9335-4114b8c84c84)
