

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell on Monday amid surging ovid-19 infections around the world and an increasingly uncertain interest rate outlook.



The overall number of coronavirus cases is fast approaching 307 million with the spread of the Omicron variant of the virus across the globe.



The first U.S. rate hike could be in March, with Goldman expecting the Fed to raise borrowing costs at least four times by the end of 2022 versus the previous prediction of three rate hike.



Traders awaited December U.S. inflation data later this week that could stress the need for earlier-than-anticipated interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.



The benchmark DAX was down 96 points, or 0.60 percent, at 15,851 after losing 0.7 percent on Friday.



Automaker BMW rose over 1 percent after Goldman Sachs upgraded its rating on the stock.







