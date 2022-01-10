While the chief executive of Ukraine's biggest private energy company scrupulously mentioned the role renewables could play in counteracting the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, he called for his country's gas market to be liberalized just as the European Commission appears set to rubber stamp gas as 'sustainable.'With the European Commission appearing likely to approve the inclusion of natural gas and nuclear power in its new sustainability taxonomy, the CEO of Ukraine's biggest energy company has called to strengthen his country's gas market to shore up Europe's energy security. Speaking to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...