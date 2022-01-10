Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, January 10
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")
The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 7 January 2022 were:-
Excluding current year Revenue = 1,659.13p
Including ALL Revenue = 1,686.84p
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 9.8% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 5.4%. There are currently 87,848,266 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
Contact:
Michael Campbell
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
10 January 2022
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de