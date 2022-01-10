Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals: Süddeutsche aktuell: Hoffnung auf Frieden in Äthiopien
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C4TV ISIN: SE0016278196 Ticker-Symbol: 61L1 
Frankfurt
10.01.22
09:15 Uhr
17,430 Euro
-0,450
-2,52 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SECTRA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SECTRA AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
10.01.2022 | 10:46
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sectra appoints new CFO

LINKOPING, Sweden, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jessica Holmquist has been appointed CFO of international medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B). Jessica will also become a member of Sectra's Group Management, taking up her new role in spring 2022.

Jessica Holmquist, 45, holds an M.Sc. (Economics and Business) from the Stockholm School of Economics, with a major in accounting and finance, and will bring extensive experience from companies with international operations. Jessica will join Sectra from her role as Business Area Controller Corporate at the defense and security company Saab AB, where she also served for a period as acting Group Controller and has held various senior positions in the company's finance function since 2012. Jessica also has several years of experience in corporate finance and auditing of listed companies from PwC.

Jessica Holmquist will take over from Sectra's current CFO Mats Franzén. As previously announced, Mats will be transitioning to a new role as an industrial doctoral student and senior advisor to Sectra's management.

This information is such that Sectra AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Nasdaq Stockholm Rule Book for Issuers. The information was submitted to the media for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 10:35 a.m. on January 10, 2022.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander
President and CEO, Sectra AB
+46 (0) 705 23 52 27

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sectra/r/sectra-appoints-new-cfo,c3481804

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1263/3481804/1518442.pdf

Sectra appoints new CFO

https://news.cision.com/sectra/i/jessica-holmquist,c2998220

Jessica Holmquist

SECTRA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.