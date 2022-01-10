- (PLX AI) - Sectra appoints Jessica Holmquist new CFO from spring 2022.
- • Jessica will join Sectra from her role as Business Area Controller Corporate at Saab
|Sectra Names Jessica Holmquist New CFO from Spring 2022
|22.12.21
|MUSC Health executes contract with Sectra for enterprise imaging
|LINKÖPING, Sweden and SHELTON, Conn., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) will provide its enterprise imaging solution...
|20.12.21
|Sectra's Nomination Committee for the 2022 Annual General Meeting
|15.12.21
|Help with your Swedish tax returns-how to calculate the acquisition cost for Sectra redemption shares 2021
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|SECTRA AB
|17,430
|-2,52 %