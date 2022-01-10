The "E-Cigarette Consumer Survey Report: Popularity of Nicotine Salts Grows in Russia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report addresses Russian e-cigarette users' product choices and behaviour. It is based on our online consumer survey conducted throughout January and February 2021 with the help of industry players, e-cigarette forums, blogs and online vaping groups.

The results are based on a sample of a total of 440 responses. One of the characteristics of our respondents base is that they were mainly daily users, which means the findings of this survey mainly represent the hobbyist consumer segment.

Interestingly, the share of new and relatively new vapers among the respondents had decreased over the tracked period by 2019, but in 2020 it rose again. This implies that vaping products are currently gaining popularity among new users.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive summary

2 Introduction

3 New users who are they?

4 Smoking status

5 Motivations to vape

6 Self-stated change in consumption habits

7 Hardware purchases

8 E-liquid purchases

9 E-liquid preferences

10 Methodology and demographics

