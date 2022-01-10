The Brazilian authorities have introduced new rules to ensure that PV systems below 5 MW in size will still be eligible for net metering tariffs until 2045. A grid fee for prosumers will go into effect from 2023, but the economic profitability of rooftop PV and small solar parks is expected to remain high.From pv magazine Brazil The Brazilian government published the long-anticipated Law 14.300 in the country's official journal on Friday. The provisions have introduced a new regulatory framework for the distributed generation segment, which includes all renewable energy power generators not exceeding ...

