The "Consumer Survey Report: E-Liquid Usage Patterns in France" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher collected data from 152 French vapers. This report, focusing on e-liquid usage patterns, is based on a sample of 141 users of open system devices.

Similar studies using the same methods were also carried out in 2017 and 2018, enabling us to track and analyse the development of consumer tastes and preferences.

As the publisher found in 2018, a majority of respondents (up from 55% to 60%) used DIY e-liquids in 2020. Women are more likely than men to use ready-made e-liquids.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

3 E-liquid Format

4 Brands

5 Nicotine Strength and Flavour Preferences

6 Profile of the Respondents

