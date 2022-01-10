

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's unemployment rate dropped in November, the statistical office Istat reported Monday.



The jobless rate fell to 9.2 percent in November from 9.4 percent in October. The rate was forecast to fall to 9.3 percent. In the same period last year, the rate was 9.6 percent.



The unemployment rate among youth continued to remain at an elevated level. The corresponding rate came in at 28.0 percent versus 28.2 percent in October.



At the same time, the employment rate rose 0.2 points to 58.9 percent in November and the inactivity rate dropped 0.1 point to 35.0 percent.



Compared to November 2020, both the number of job seekers decreased 2.2 percent, data showed.







