Agronomics (ANIC) invests in companies producing environmentally friendly alternatives to traditionally produced meat, dairy, seafood, materials and other agricultural products. It aims to create long-term value for shareholders by investing mainly in private, early-stage companies and supporting them to sale, or public listing and commercial viability. ANIC is the only UK-listed vehicle targeting cellular agriculture, offering investors a rare opportunity to gain exposure to this exciting and rapidly expanding sector, which is likely to generate broad-based disruption to conventional agriculture. ANIC's strategy is supported by growing awareness of environmental issues. It has had an early mover advantage, possesses a reputation for expertise in the sector and has a level of access to follow-on and new investments unusual in the sector. Early performance has been promising and the company is trading at a premium to NAV. While it will take time for ANIC's investments to become commercially viable, significant valuation appreciation typically precedes large-scale commercialisation within the sector. And the valuations of more advanced, plant-based protein companies suggest the possibility of substantial long-term upside for patient investors.

