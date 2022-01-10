Researchers from Tokyo Tech, AIST, and Yamagata University have demonstrated drastic reduction of resistance at the interface between the positive electrode and solid electrolyte of an all-solid-state lithium battery is achievable by annealing the entire battery cell.Though promising in terms of energy density and charge-discharge cyclability, the performance of all-solid-state lithium batteries is undermined by significant resistance at the interface between the solid electrolyte and positive electrode. While the origin of the electrical resistance has not been fully determined, it is well known ...

