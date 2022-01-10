Anzeige
10.01.2022
The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

PR Newswire

London, January 10

The Diverse Income Trust plc

The Company advises that it will enter into a closed period (in accordance with the provisions of the Market Abuse Regulation) on 10 January 2022 in relation to the announcement of the Company's results for the six months ended 30 November 2021.

The Company confirms that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have had to the date of this announcement has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this closed period.

10 January 2022

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

