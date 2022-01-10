NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 7 January 2022 were: 912.41p Capital only 922.40p Including current year income Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 65,000 ordinary shares on 07th January 2022, the Company has 102,971,464 ordinary shares in issue. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.