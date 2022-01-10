- (PLX AI) - Cardinal Health sees lower-than-expected offset from pricing actions, with additional inflationary impacts and lower volumes from global supply chain constraints.
- • Cardinal Health says incremental impact will be approximately $150 million to $175 million to fiscal year 2022 Medical segment profit and $0.40 to $0.45 per share to non-GAAP diluted EPS
- • The company reaffirms its previously announced long-term financial targets, expense reduction initiatives, and capital deployment priorities
