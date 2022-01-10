Verum Investments Inc.: VERUM INVESTMENTS INC. Invests in INTERLATIN Thus Reinforcing its Presence in USA and Mexico

MADRID, SPAIN / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2022 / The prestigious Mexican Company INTERLATIN has taken a firm step forward to continue enabling its clients in the North American region to offer increasingly innovative and globally competitive products and services. INTERLATIN has been able to achieve this through its consultation, automation and digital transformation services and solutions with its total connectivity and traceability, IIoT, AIoT, Edge and Cloud Computing, data analytics and security, machine learning and artificial intelligence components.

INTERLATIN is a high-tech company. For 9 years, it has been among the best companies in Mexico as ranked by Expansion Magazine (Bloomberg), with certifications such as GPTW (Great Place to Work), Socially Responsible Company (ESR), Certified as Gender Quality Company, Member of the Pact from the United Nations and Certification as Endeavor InterNational Entrepreneur. INTERLATIN offers intelligent integral solutions in sectors as diverse as Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace, Food or Pharmaceutical through commercial advice, technical service, application development, consulting and training in Mexico, United States and Canada.

The CEO of INTERLATIN, Mr. Alejandro Carrillo, travelled to Madrid recently, where he completed the shared investment terms, and he finally signed the agreement with VERUM INVESTMENTS Inc.; the multimillion-dollar investment by the British Investment Group has provided to the American Company with the financial means necessary for the expansion and innovation of INTERLATIN plants located in Mexico and the United States.

The investment agreement was signed at a Public Notary in Madrid, where Mr. Javier Prada, Director of Business Development of VERUM INVESTMENTS Inc., also attended. Mr. Javier expressed his satisfaction of seeing how companies like Mr. Carrillo's adapt to the new times and market demands and seek other alternative investment and capitalization formulas where their medium and long-term expectations are not harmed, without financial pressure or the need to mortgage their company.

With this investment, INTERLATIN will continue to provide the best service to its customers with a high level of quality besides being able to plan for its expansion to other countries from its bases in Mexico and the United States, where they already have a good settlement and a track record of successes for more than twenty years.

INTERLATIN has multiple clients and firms of recognized prestige worldwide, as well as medium and large companies in different sectors. Therefore, with this investment, the company is prepared to continue working in the face of a promising and very competitive horizon, with a lung strong and stable finance.

