Resgreen Group International, Inc.: Resgreen Group Announces Purchase Order with Texas A&M University

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MI / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2022 / Resgreen Group International (OTC PINK:RGGI), a leading mobile robot company, announced today that RGGI has received a Purchase Order from Texas A&M University for a safety lot bundle.

RGGI's safety bundle has a failsafe dual mode communication system that utilizes Wi-Fi and LoRa technologies. LoRa's purpose is to work in conjunction with Wi-Fi to serve as a backup of data transmission. Its long range and low power usage makes it ideal for wide-area network modulation. This control system incorporates wireless sensors that enable the user to detect a zone breach, raise an alert, and remedy the situation.

"This solution is a time saving and cost-effective set-up that allows for provisioning of different devices on the network and meets safety alert requirements," stated Parsh Patel, CEO of Resgreen Group

The bundle includes wireless stack lights, wireless push buttons, and action triggers that have been designed by RGGI engineers for AMR's (Autonomous Mobile Robots). The system does not require wiring, conduits, harness trays, or costly engineering integration. The device can simply be placed in an optimal location for the desired function and added to the list of accessible devices. All the work is done by RGGI's signature BotWay software behind the scenes as it connects to all your devices, including third party fleet managers and IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things). The wireless capabilities of these devices facilitate placement on mobile objects that move from one location to another.

"We are pleased to have this opportunity to provide our latest-gen IIoT devices to Texas A&M. Their students will be able to easily interact with these devices and observe how IIoT devices are utilized in real-world systems. This order will be one of many we expect to receive from educational, industrial, and commercial customers looking for reliable, affordable, wireless safety and sensing devices. This purchase by Texas A&M provides their students with a great exposure to Industry 4.0 methods" stated Parsh Patel, CEO of Resgreen Group

For a complete review of the company please visit https://resgreengroup.com

About Resgreen Group International (RGGI):

RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI's highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.

RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology, and management systems. For more information visit http://resgreengroup.com .

Media Contact:

Sarah Carlson

Email: scarlson@companystorytellers.com

Business Contact:

Parsh Patel, RGGI President and CEO

Phone: 586.265.2376

Email: info@resgreengroup.com

SOURCE: Resgreen Group International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/681601/Resgreen-Group-Announces-Purchase-Order-with-Texas-AM-University