HIRE Technologies Inc.: HIRE Technologies Commences Trading on OTCQB Exchange

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2022 / HIRE Technologies Inc. (TSXV:HIRE)(OTCQB:HIRRF) ("HIRE" or the "Company"), a company focused on modernizing and digitizing human resources solutions, is pleased to announce that effective today, the Company's common shares will commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "HIRRF". HIRE's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "HIRE".

"We are excited that HIRE has been listed on the OTCQB as this will allow us to reach more US investors," said Simon Dealy, HIRE's Chief Executive Officer. "Increasing accessibility and liquidity, especially in the US market, is another step towards achieving our investor relations objectives. We look forward to strengthening our relationships with US investors and highlighting the Company's growth opportunities in the massively fragmented and growing USD $500+ billion(1) staffing market."

The OTCQB Venture Market is designed for entrepreneurial and developing companies that are current in their reporting, have passed a bid test requirement and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time Level 2 quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com.

In addition, the Company has applied for eligibility to the Depository Trust Company (the "DTC"), a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp., for electronic settlement and clearing of its common shares in the United States.

HIRE is investing in and shaping the future of human resource management with a technology-first focus, by consolidating and modernizing the staffing marketplace. The Company owns and operates staffing firms as well as platform technology that it uses to help those firms become more technologically advanced. The Company is a disciplined capital allocator due to its technology DNA and extensive experience in building and growing staffing companies of all types. HIRE has a large recurring revenue base and helps clients manage change in the workplace in order to achieve success. For more information, visit hire.company.

