FBC Holding, Inc. (FBCD) Provides Shareholder Letter Update

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2022 / Today FBC Holding, Inc. (OTC PINK:FBCD) through its wholly owned subsidiary, Formrunner Apparel Inc. is pleased to announce the following updates moving forward. Formrunner Apparel Inc. has entered this entity as of 12/10/21. The company is in the Retail Clothing Industry along with the Entertainment sector. Formrunner Apparel has been in business for two years.

FBC Holding, Inc. is excited to head into 2022 with an aggressive approach on multiple things coming up! The company is going to get heavily involved with NFT's right away with an awesome plan intact to create digital clothing & accessories that will be wearable in the Metaverse so this will be huge as time goes on and it gets developed. One of FBC Holding, Inc. main focus now is to bring on NBA, NFL, MLB players along with Hip-Hop Artists as Brand Ambassadors and this will lead to other avenues of business for the company that will bring in big revenue and more attention to Formrunner Apparel as a whole. The company is currently in the works of doing a music festival in the late spring. Formrunner Apparel currently has a high-end store located in Scottsdale, Arizona at Fashion Square Mall called Hyperviolent that contains not only Formrunner, but big names such as Supreme, Bape, Chrome Hearts, Palm Angels, etc. Not only does the company have a store in the mall, but it is looking to expand into other locations around the world and have multiple locations. New President & CEO Lisa Nelson states "The local sports teams here in Arizona love the streetwear, as we have already been approached by some of the Suns & Cardinals players!" Lisa Nelson also states, "One of the goals we want to accomplish is to do near term strategic acquisitions with other high end clothing brands along with partnerships." In conclusion, 2022 is going to be a great year and FBC Holding, Inc. is only getting started. OTC Markets is currently being updated periodically and there will be more updates to come overall!

About Formrunner Apparel Inc.

Formrunner Apparel Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of FBC Holding, Inc. Formrunner Apparel Inc. carries a variety of Top-Notch Streetwear & Accessories located in Scottsdale, Arizona. Formrunner can be viewed and purchased on the Company's website at www.formrunnerapparel.com

Formrunner Apparel Inc's main website at www.formrunnerapparel.com

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/FormrunnerTM

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Formrunner

Instagram (Mall Location): https://www.instagram.com/Hyperviolentaz

IR Contact:

info@formrunnerapparel.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See FBC Holding, Inc filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking.

