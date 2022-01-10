Advisory Board Further Strengthened with a Leading Gaming Tech Executive

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2022) - Royal Wins Corporation (CSE: SKLL) (OTCQB: RYWCF) ("Royal Wins" or the "Company"), an innovative hyper-casual digital games studio with world's first fully-licensed real-money, pure-skill gaming platform, is pleased to announce that Luis Goldner, a leading gaming technology executive, has been appointed to the Company's high-profile Advisory Board.

Mr. Goldner is a seasoned corporate executive who has managed and operated Fortune 500 companies in the Americas with a focus on global partnerships, consumer trends, and operational best practices. Luis has been a pioneer in bringing Smart Card technology to Brazil and has over 12 years' experience in lottery and gaming industry, including serving as CEO for Intralot do Brazil which he grew to become the number one lottery operator in Brazil. He is currently serving as the Chief Operating Officer of digital media company ICARO Media Group based in New York.

Royal Wins' Chairman Charles Vycichl commented: "The depth of our Advisory Board is an acknowledgment of the potential Royal Wins has to become a global trendsetter in responsible, best-practices real-money, pure-skill hyper-casual gaming. We are positioned to make a real impact in the constantly growing world of gaming, and Mr. Goldner's combination of industry leadership experience and a track record of managing global growth strategies makes Luis an ideal candidate to help Royal Wins achieve just that."

"I am pleased to be working with the team at Royal Wins to help develop a leader in one of the fastest growing mobile gaming segments worldwide. There is an incredible business model being put together here and I look forward to being a part of the team's growth," said newly appointed Advisory Board member Luis Goldner.

Learn more about the Royal Wins Advisory Board here: https://royalwins.com/our-team.

About Royal Wins Corporation

Royal Wins is an innovative digital games studio pioneering pure-skill gaming with real cash prizes available on mobile casual games. Established in 2014, we design, develop, and operate real-cash prize skill games to disrupt and dominate the online gaming space, so that all players of legal age can play and win life-changing jackpots and prizes based on their skill as opposed to pure chance and odds. Our primary innovation and intellectual property centres around solving big data problems surrounding skill gaming mechanics, algorithms pertaining to balancing cash prizes, game difficulty modules, and maintenance of Return-to-Player (RTP) percentages.

Royal Wins has released a suite of pure-skill mobile games on Android and iOS mobile/tablet platforms.

Royal Wins is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol SKLL and on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol RYWCF.

For more information, please contact:

Royal Wins Corporation

Nicholas Konkin

Communications Director

Phone: 1 647 249 9299, ext. 305

E-mail: ir@royalwins.com

