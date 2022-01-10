Anzeige
East Africa Metals: Süddeutsche aktuell: Hoffnung auf Frieden in Äthiopien
PGS ASA: Audiocast Details for Presentation of Q4 2021 Results

January 10, 2022: Oslo, Norway; PGS will release its Q4 2021 results on Thursday January 27, 2022 at approximately 08:00 am Central European Time (CET).

The earnings release and the earnings presentation will be published on www.newsweb.no and on PGS' web site www.pgs.com.

President & CEO Rune Olav Pedersen and EVP & CFO Gottfred Langseth will present the results via an audiocast the same day at 9:00 am CET. To join the audiocast, copy and paste the link below into your browser, or go to PGS website www.pgs.com.

Audiocast link:
https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20220127_3/

Audiocast YouTube link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=plEabEaKJX4

A replay of the audiocast will be made available on www.pgs.com shortly after.

The capital markets day initially scheduled for the same day as the Q4 earnings release is postponed.

FOR DETAILS, CONTACT:
Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Corporate Communication
Mobile: +47 99 24 52 35

***
PGS ASA and its subsidiaries.

--END--



