Oncology Pharma Inc.: Oncology Pharma's New Year Update

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2022 / Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTC PINK:ONPH) - Oncology Pharma, Inc. ("The Company") update on its progress to kick off the new year.

The Company has advanced its relationship and made further investment into Ribeira Solutions' Connect2Med, a patient engagement platform utilizing latest available technologies. Connect2Med provides a motivating trial experience through increased engagement and easy to use communication tools. They have access to a dedicated trial specific portal (patient facing app), where they can perform functions like eDiary, ePRO and telehealth visits. The platform is FHIR compatible and easily integrates with EHR, CTMS, CRM from major vendors in the industry. Patients' workflow can be automated through a set of digital workflows, with automated interventions and escalation when needed. Sites and CROs can post upcoming trials in a public space for all to see, boosting public awareness through social sharing. Site owners and Sponsors have access to impactful data, metrics and reports that allow them to make strategic decisions to improve retention, growth, performance, satisfaction and ROI.

In regards to Oncology Pharma's ongoing work with NanoSmart, advancement continues to be made on the feasibility studies, testing and initial gathering of data of nanoemulsion formulations for dactinomycin. Early work continues to be promising with formulations demonstrating a satisfactory level of nanoemulsion loading and retention of dactinomycin. Studies to assess the physical characterization of the formulations, as well as quantitative performance measures (e.g., storage stability, time-to-release, etc.) are currently underway. This phase of the project is expected to be complete on schedule., with initiation of formal IND-enabling studies anticipated to commence later this year once the appropriate funding has been secured. With a focus on results, the Company expects for data to be available and ready to be shared in upcoming announcements.

ABOUT ONCOLOGY PHARMA, INC.

ONCOLOGY PHARMA, INC. (OTC PINK:ONPH) (the 'Company') is currently engaging in research and development of therapeutics for oncology and prides itself for having a world-class Advisory Board that keeps the Company in the forefront of developing technologies in cancer research, biotechnology, and healthcare.

ABOUT Ribera Solutions, LLC (www.riberasolutions.com)

Ribera Solutions (CA, USA) has developed Web based Connect2Med platform with iOS and Android mobile Apps. Ribera's mission is to provide solutions for solving challenging problems timely through simple, practical and economical approaches.

ABOUT NANOSMART PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

NanoSmart® Pharmaceuticals is a privately-held California corporation that is developing nanoparticle drug delivery platforms, including utilization of anti-nuclear antibody (ANA) to target existing drug therapies to areas of necrosis present in virtually all solid cancer tumors.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain of the matters discussed in this announcement contain forward-looking statements that involve material risks to and uncertainties in the Company's business that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Such risks and uncertainties include risks related to licensing arrangements and joint ventures, including the need to negotiate the definitive agreements for the relationships; possible failure to realize anticipated benefits of business relationships, and costs of providing funding to these business relationships. Other risks and uncertainties relating to the Company include, among other things, current negative operating cash flows and a need for additional funding to finance our operating plan; the terms of any further financing, which may be highly dilutive and may include onerous terms; unexpected costs and operating deficits, and lower than expected sales and revenues; uncertain willingness and ability of customers to adopt new technologies and other factors that may affect further market acceptance; adverse economic conditions; adverse results of any legal proceedings; the volatility of our operating results and financial condition; inability to attract or retain qualified senior management personnel, including sales and marketing personnel; our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process, as well as our ability to possibly license from others patents and patent applications necessary to develop products; the Company's ability to implement its long range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company's ability to enter into agreements with any necessary marketing and/or distribution partners and with any strategic or joint venture partners; the impact of competition; the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company's technology; management of growth; and, other risks and uncertainties. This is not a solicitation to buy or sell securities and does not purport to be an analysis of the Company's financial position.

