EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC (the 'Company')



Based on a bid price valuation, the unaudited net asset value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at 07 January 2022 was 319.4p including estimated current period revenue and 314.7p excluding current period revenue.



This is based on 36,527,725 Ordinary Shares, being the issued capital of 64,509,642 Ordinary Shares less 27,981,917 Ordinary Shares held in treasury.







10 January 2022



Legal Entity Identifier 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58