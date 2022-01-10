2022 A4BET Worldwide Domain & Trademark Sale

BEIJING and LONDON and PARIS and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After overwhelming demand, creative offers and global inquires from it's recent September 2021 billion dollar auction, A4BET is announcing a time sensitive bidding process to acquire this rare, unique, valuable name.

A4BET covers everything from A-Z!

The sale of A4BET includes:

1.) United States Trademark & Patent Office transfer( 6th year renewal period )

2.) A4BET.com domain

3.) A4BET animated character

4.) A4BET social media sites: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Twitter & YouTube

A4BET is a 21st century neologism for the word alphabet that is short, powerful and easy to remember. A4BET is a United States Patent & Trademark Office registered "pseudo mark" for the word alphabet.

The esoteric centurion shuns traditional measures when valuing a name. A4BET is unlike any name for the word alphabet in United States Patent & Trademark Department history. A history that spans more than 200 years.

In an exclusive interview, A4BET founder & neologist C.C. Alexander ll says,

"A4BET is the perfect turn-key solution for all industries including bitcoin, blockchain, casinos, conglomerates, entrepreneurs, established companies and start-ups to create value and increase their bottomline. A4BET is a unique simple way to take advantage of listing the many services companies offer in one convenient place. A4BET is not only a turn-key solution, but comes with a character. The A4BET character represents massive exponential perpetual ancillary possibilities. The A4BET domain & trademark cannot be duplicated. A4BET is one of the most flexible names in the world. It is simply one-of-a-kind."

A4BET founder & neologist C.C. Alexander ll also states,

"Black ideas matter. Why is there not one Black-owned idea the world knows on a first name basis in 2022? A4BET is the perfect platform for change. Blacks are more than consumers. Blacks also have great ideas. Great ideas for the world to share. A4BET can mean all for better equality today. This is one example of what A4BET represents. Product is worth more than talent. A4BET is both. Any entity monetizing A4BET regardless of country, industry, language or platform will immediately increase their bottomline."

The word alphabet is define as a collection of letters that represent the English language. An "alpha bet" means investment above benchmark.

A4BET founder & neologist C.C. Alexander ll concludes,

"A4BET provides a perpetual platform to always keep things simple, memorable and worth people's time. No one was ever bored into buying anything. People never pay real attention to marketing; but they'll always pay attention to interesting. A4BET is interesting."

The A4BET worldwide sale ends January 31, 2022.

*All bids must be submitted by 12 p.m. eastern standard time January 31, 2022

A4BET WORLDWIDE TRADEMARK SALE SUBMISSION REQUIREMENTS*

* ( C.C.G.I.P.- collaboration, compensation, geometric, indemnity, perpetual )

A4BET BID SUBMISSION:

cca@a4bet.com

A4BET PRESS & MEDIA INQUIRIES:

cca@a4bet.com

ABOUT A4BET:

A4BET is a United States Patent & Trademark Office trademark that provides a website featuring technology that enable users to access information that is available on the internet. A4BET is the "pseudo mark" for the word alphabet...the most important word in the dictionary.