Health Canada rules that 40 mg/0.4 mL and 80 mg/0.8 mL presentations of SIMLANDI are not subject to the statutory stay, clearing the way for the launch in the Canadian market

High-concentration formulations, previously unavailable in Canada, reflect over 80% of use in the US Market

SIMLANDI is the first biosimilar candidate to be approved under the Alvotech/JAMP collaboration

Alvotech Holdings S.A. ("Alvotech"), a global biopharmaceutical company focused solely on the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide, and JAMP Pharma Group ("JAMP Pharma"), a Canadian owned pharmaceutical company headquartered in the Montreal area, announced today that Health Canada has granted marketing authorization to JAMP Pharma for a high-concentration biosimilar to Humira (adalimumab), developed by Alvotech. The biosimilar medicine, AVT02 (100 mg/mL adalimumab, in 40 mg/0.4 mL and 80 mg/0.8 mL presentations), will be marketed as SIMLANDI in Canada through an exclusive commercialization agreement with JAMP Pharma.

Health Canada also informed JAMP Pharma that the 40 mg/0.4 mL and 80 mg/0.8 mL presentations of SIMLANDI are not subject to the 24-month statutory stay pursuant to the Patented Medicines (Notice of Compliance) Regulations because AbbVie Corporation, the marketer of Humira, elected to not market the equivalent high-concentration versions to Canadian patients. JAMP has accordingly been issued notices of compliance for these presentations of SIMLANDI and can launch them in Canada.

"We are extremely proud to be the first Canadian company to offer this value-added option at a considerably lower cost than Humira," said Louis Pilon, CEO of JAMP Pharma Group. "SIMLANDI will give Canadians access to a high-concentration, citrate-free form of adalimumab, which is widely used across both Europe and the U.S."

"We will also offer a unique 80 mg/0.8 mL dose to Canadian patients that will reduce the number of starting injections by 50% for the patients that require it," said Bruno Mäder, President Chief Operating Officer of JAMP Pharma Group.

"The combination of Alvotech's biosimilar development and manufacturing capabilities and JAMP's market expertise strongly positions the two companies to help Canadian patients," said Róbert Wessman, Founder and Chairman of Alvotech.

Mark Levick, CEO of Alvotech, added, "We are delighted by the approval from Health Canada, which highlights Alvotech's global approach to biosimilars, and look forward to continued collaboration with JAMP."

SIMLANDI is a high-concentration, citrate-free biosimilar to Humira, which is used to treat a range of certain inflammatory conditions. Adalimumab inhibits tumor necrosis factor, which is a protein in the body that can cause inflammation. Humira recorded global sales of about USD $20 billion in 2020, making it the highest grossing medicine in the world, and the highest selling medication in Canada with over USD $700 million in sales, according to IQVIA.

On December 7, 2021, Alvotech and Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: OACB.U, OACB, OACB WS), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Oaktree Capital Management, L.P., announced they had entered into a definitive business combination agreement. Upon completion of the transaction, the combined company's securities are expected to be traded on NASDAQ under the symbol "ALVO."

In January 2020, JAMP Pharma Group signed an exclusive agreement with Alvotech to collaborate on a broad portfolio of biosimilars. The strategic partnership with JAMP extends Alvotech's fully integrated value chain from cell line development to commercial manufacturing. JAMP Pharma Group's existing commercial infrastructure and expertise will allow Canadian patients to benefit from safe and effective biosimilars as well as the JAMP Care patient support program, while providing significant cost savings to the healthcare system.

About JAMP Pharma Group

The JAMP Pharma Group is a Canadian owned and based company headquartered in the Montreal area. It was founded in British Columbia more than 30 years ago and is present in all segments of the pharmaceutical market. The JAMP Pharma Group has a portfolio of almost 300 pharmaceutical products as well as more than 160 over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and supplements in its Wampoleand Laboratoire Suisse divisions. It also ranks amongst the country's top companies in terms of annual prescription volume according to IQVIA1. The JAMP Pharma Group also provides a comprehensive patient support program called JAMP Care for all its specialty and biologic products.

1 Source: Pharmaceutical manufacturers with the highest reported prescription volume in Canada from 2019 to 2021, excluding private labels. Based in part on data obtained under licence from IQVIA Solutions Canada Inc. on the following information service: CompuScript, January 2019 to August 2021. All rights reserved. This statement is not necessarily that of IQVIA Solutions Canada Inc. or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries.

About Alvotech

Alvotech is a biopharmaceutical company focused solely on the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. Alvotech seeks to be a global leader in the biosimilar space by delivering high quality, cost-effective products and services, enabled by a fully integrated approach and broad in-house capabilities. Alvotech's current pipeline contains seven biosimilar candidates aimed at treating autoimmune disorders, eye disorders, osteoporosis, and cancer. For more information, please visit www.alvotech.com.

About AVT02

AVT02 is a monoclonal antibody and a biosimilar to Humira (adalimumab). AVT02 is not approved outside of the EU and Canada. AVT02 dossiers are under review in multiple countries; in the US the BLA is in deferred status, pending FDA inspections. JAMP Pharma has exclusive commercialization rights to AVT02 in Canada under trade name SIMLANDI.

