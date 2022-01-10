Indian ratings agency ICRA expects the solar boost based on the backlog of PV projects awarded by central and state electric utilities.From pv magazine India Ratings agency ICRA expects India to add 16.1GW of renewable energy generation capacity in the next fiscal year. The analysts told pv magazine clean energy capacity additions in 2022-23 will be driven by solar, with 12.5GW coming from PV projects. Wind projects are expected to contribute 2.2GW and hybrid plants 1.4GW. ICRA analysts attribute the strong outlook for renewables to a pipeline of more than 55GW of announced projects, close to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...