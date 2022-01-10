Odyssey Semiconductor, Inc.: Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies Will Participate in the Needham 24th Annual Growth Conference, January 10, 2022

ITHACA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2022 / Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: ODII), a Gallium Nitride ("GaN") semiconductor device company developing innovative high-voltage, vertical power switching components, today provided additional information related to its previously announced participation at the virtual Needham 24th Annual Growth Conference. Founder and CEO Rick Brown, as well as the Chairman of the Board John Edmunds, will participate in a group presentation and one-on-one meetings on January 10, 2022 at the virtual Needham 24th Annual Growth Conference.

The company's group presentation for the Needham conference is scheduled for January 10, 2022 at 5:00pm ET. A live webcast of the group presentation can be accessed on the company's Investor Relations website under the Events subtab at https://www.odysseysemi.com/investors/ir-calendar. The webcast will be archived on the website for future viewing. The slides being covered are available to the public on the company's Investor Relations website.

Given the company's progress on its product roadmap, commercialization efforts, and overall corporate developments, it anticipates more active ongoing communications with the investment community.

About Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc.

Odyssey Semiconductor Technologies, Inc. (www.odysseysemi.com), has developed a proprietary technology that will allow for GaN to replace SiC as the leading high-voltage power switching semiconductor material. Based in Ithaca, NY, the Company owns and operates a 10,000 sq. ft. semiconductor wafer manufacturing facility complete with a mix of class 1,000 and class 10,000 clean space as well as tools for advanced semiconductor development and production. Odyssey Semiconductor also offers a world-class semiconductor device development and foundry service.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Darrow Associates

Jeff Christensen

(703) 297-6917

jchristensen@darrowir.com

Jason Loeb

(917) 579-3394

jloeb@darrowir.com

SOURCE: Odyssey Semiconductor, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/681635/Odyssey-Semiconductor-Technologies-Will-Participate-in-the-Needham-24th-Annual-Growth-Conference-January-10-2022