

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) said it agreed to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Zynga (ZNGA) in a cash and stock transaction valued at $9.86 per Zynga share, with a total enterprise value of approximately $12.7 billion.



As per the terms of the agreement, Zynga stockholders will receive $3.50 in cash and $6.36 in shares of Take-Two common stock for each share of Zynga common stock outstanding at the closing of the transaction. The purchase price represents a premium of 64% to Zynga's closing share price on January 7, 2022.



The transaction is expected to be completed during the first quarter of Take-Two's fiscal year 2023, ending June 30, 2022.



At the close of the transaction, Chairman and CEO of Take-Two Strauss Zelnick will continue to serve as Chairman and CEO, and the management team of Take-Two will continue to lead the combined company.



Additionally, Take-Two will expand its Board of Directors to 10 members upon the closing of the transaction to add two members from Zynga's Board of Directors.



Upon closing of the transaction, current Take-Two stockholders will own between 67.2% and 70.4% and current Zynga stockholders are expected to own between 29.6% and 32.8% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis, respectively, including the shares associated with expected settlement of Zynga's two outstanding series of convertible notes due 2024 and 2026.



As part of the deal, Take-Two has received committed financing of $2.7 billion from J.P. Morgan and intends to fund the cash component of the transaction through a combination of cash from its balance sheet as well as proceeds of new debt issuance.



The merger agreement provides for a 'go-shop' provision under which Zynga and its Board of Directors may actively solicit, receive, evaluate, and potentially enter negotiations with parties that offer alternative proposals during a 45-day period following the execution date of the definitive agreement, expiring on February 24, 2022.







