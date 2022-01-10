Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2022) - BioMark Diagnostics Inc. (CSE: BUX) (FSE: 20B) (OTC Pink: BMKDF) ("BioMark") an advanced stage liquid biopsy company with a focus on hard to detect and treat cancers is pleased to announce today that its Quebec-based wholly-owned subsidiary BioMark Diagnostic Solutions Inc. ("BDS") was selected as one of the Innovator's Pitch Challenge participants at Digital RESI JPM 2022. Dr. Jean-François Haince, General Manager and Chief Scientific Officer at BDS will be presenting a corporate overview during a live Q&A session taking place on Tuesday, January 11th, 3:00 - 4:00pm ET. Registered attendees to the conference can access BioMark's recorded company presentation with on-demand access. Dr. Haince will also be attending the Biotech Showcase taking place during January 10-12 and January 17-19, 2022. Presentations will be accessible in the investor relations section of BioMark's website after the conferences.

The Redefining Early Stage Investments (RESI) conference series connects start-ups and early-stage investors and strategic channel partners. RESI maximizes fundraising companies' efforts to find partners who are a fit for their technology and stage of development. RESI is uniquely cross-border and cross-domain, connecting start-ups with global investors across the silos of drugs, devices, diagnostics and digital health. RESI is a unique and powerful tool for sourcing assets and advancing innovation across early-stage life science and healthcare. The Life Science Nation organization (LSN) based in Boston, Massachusetts is organizing Digital RESI JPM 2022.

Biotech Showcase is an investor and networking conference devoted to providing private and public biotechnology and life sciences companies with an opportunity to present to, and meet with, investors and pharmaceutical executives in one place. Investors and biopharmaceutical executives from around the world gather at Biotech Showcase during this bellwether week which sets the tone for the coming year. Biotech Showcase is produced by Demy-Colton and EBD Group. Both organizations have a long history of producing high-quality programs that support the biotechnology and broader life sciences industry.

BioMark is developing proprietary, non-invasive, and accurate liquid biopsy-based cancer diagnostic solutions which can help detect, monitor, and assess treatment for cancer early and cost-effectively. The technology can also be used for measuring response to treatment and potentially for serial monitoring of cancer survivors.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of BioMark. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of BioMark. Although BioMark believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because BioMark can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. BioMark disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

