10.01.2022 / 14:30

UBS AG acting through its London branch has issued a dual-tranche USD 1.3 billion senior benchmark transaction consisting of a 3-year USD 1.0 billion fixed rate note (ISIN: US902674YU81 (144A) USG9221UAW02 (RegS)) maturing on 13 January 2025 and a 3-year USD 300 million floating rate note (ISIN: US902674YT19 (144A) USG9221UAV29 (RegS)) with the same maturity date. Settlement date for all tranches is 13 January 2022.



