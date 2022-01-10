DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: UBS AG
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
UBS AG acting through its London branch has issued a dual-tranche USD 1.3 billion senior benchmark transaction consisting of a 3-year USD 1.0 billion fixed rate note (ISIN: US902674YU81 (144A) USG9221UAW02 (RegS)) maturing on 13 January 2025 and a 3-year USD 300 million floating rate note (ISIN: US902674YT19 (144A) USG9221UAV29 (RegS)) with the same maturity date. Settlement date for all tranches is 13 January 2022.
10.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|UBS AG
|Bahnhofstrasse 45
|8001 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.ubs.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1266826 10.01.2022
UBS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de