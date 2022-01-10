Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2022) - TrustBIX Inc. (TSXV: TBIX) (OTCQB: TBIXF) ("TrustBIX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the engagement of P&C Ventures Inc. ("P&C") as strategic advisors to the Company. P&C has significant related industry background experience together with diverse strategic corporate development and mergers and acquisitions expertise. P&C will work with TrustBIX's leadership team and advise on matters relating to the Company's growth opportunities in conjunction with the deployment of existing and future technologies across key industries. The advisory arrangement will be for a term of one year.

"I am thrilled to be working with P&C to leverage their invaluable experience and global network in helping us to achieve our goals," said Hubert Lau, CEO. "We are also pleased that the partners of P&C have both personally invested in TrustBIX's private placement that closed on December 31, 2021."

"We are looking forward to advising the leadership of TrustBIX on opportunities for significant growth. It always starts with the right type of people to work with. We believe in the leadership of TrustBIX and can see great opportunities for growth in the company." said Cory Hunt, President and Co-Founder of P&C.

About P&C Ventures

P&C Ventures brings 35 years of combined leadership experience, a global reach, and have $200 million in active ongoing investment deals with a focus on finding high growth opportunities. They have helped to grow more than ten companies from zero to over $10 million in revenue, with one company growing to $1.2 billion in revenue. For more information, visit www.pandcventures.ca/.

About TrustBIX (TSXV: TBIX) (OTCQB: TBIXF)

As an innovative leader, TrustBIX provides agri-food traceability and chain of custody value solutions. The Company's goal is to create a world where we trust more, waste less and reward sustainable behaviour by addressing consumer and agri-food business demands. The proprietary platform, BIX (Business InfoXchange system), is designed to create trust without compromising privacy through innovative, blockchain-derived use of technology and data. By leveraging BIX and its unique use of incentive solutions, TrustBIX delivers independent validation of food provenance and sustainable production practices within the supply chain - Gate to Plate®.

ViewTrak Technologies Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, provides a suite of hardware and software solutions to the livestock industry in Canada, United States, Mexico and China, such as Auction Master Pro, Market Master, Feedlot Solutions and pork grading probes.

For more information, visit www.trustbix.com, or follow TrustBIX on Twitter @BIXSCdn, LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/bixsco-inc-/ and Facebook at www.facebook.com/BIXSco.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Mr. Hubert Lau

President and CEO

Telephone: (780) 456-2207

Email: info@trustbix.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/109546