Aon has selected HYPR to enable passwordless access as their new multi-factor authentication for thousands of employees

HYPR, The Passwordless Company today announced that Aon (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, has chosen HYPR to roll out passwordless multi-factor authentication (MFA) across its global workforce later this year. Aon's selection follows HYPR's newly acquired System and Organization Controls (SOC 2) Type II certification and specification requirements issued by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). The new accreditations were a notable factor for Aon, further solidifying HYPR's ongoing commitment to data security, compliance, cloud security and privacy.

As a global leader in helping clients manage risk, Aon will enhance its security practices and eliminate passwords as a form of authentication from its network. As a result, Aon plans to leverage HYPR's True Passwordless MFA solution for its approximately 50,000 employees to log into their workstations and other cloud resources. From an operational perspective, passwordless MFA will help Aon improve the user experience, increase productivity and efficiency, and modernize processes with frictionless access.

Ransomware incidents have grown dramatically up 400 percent from the first quarter of 2018 to the fourth quarter of 2020, according to Aon's 2021 Cyber Security Risk Report. By moving to passwordless authentication, Aon will enhance its critical cybersecurity practices and reduce risk across its workforce environments. The firm also expects to decrease help desk calls and lower operational costs associated with password resets and system lockouts.

"Our industry, like all critical sectors, must remain vigilant when implementing the right measures to protect our data," said Joe Martinez, Chief Information Security Officer, Aon. "Moving to passwordless MFA was the next technological evolution for our firm as we continue expanding our solutions and accelerating our digital transformation to strengthen the resiliency of our workforce. As a global firm, we look to work with organizations that show technical and operational maturity to keep our information secure and accessible globally."

Achieving global operational excellence while delivering the highest level of security

The SOC2 Type II report, completed by A-LIGN Compliance and Security, Inc., a leading independent AICPA-accredited auditing firm, verifies that HYPR's processes, procedures and controls adhere to the Trust Services Criteria defined by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Additionally, HYPR has also received three International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certifications adhering to cloud service security (ISO27001, ISO27017) and privacy (ISO27018) requirements. The certifications exemplify the highest level of security and confidentiality according to the control requirements in the United States, with SOC 2 Type II and internationally with ISO. The attestation reports go beyond reinforcing the maturity of the HYPR platform, but also demonstrate the security health and posture of its business operations across human resources, legal, finance and marketing.

"Companies today are focused on implementing their zero-trust approach to security, and passwordless MFA is a significant component of that strategy. As a requirement, they are demanding industry partners that have the toolbox, maturity, and compliance to spearhead their security infrastructure transformations," said Bojan Simic, co-founder, CEO and CTO of HYPR. "With clients such as Aon, that operate in multiple markets, under various regulatory mandates, these certifications demonstrate our investment and the responsibility that we have taken on, to keep our global customers' and our own employees' information secure, available and private."

For more information about HYPR, visit https://www.hypr.com.

About HYPR

HYPR is a leader in Passwordless Multi-factor Authentication (MFA).

We protect workforce and customer identities with the highest level of assurance while enhancing the end users' experience. Our approach shifts the economics of attack and risk in the enterprises' favor by replacing password-based MFA with Passwordless MFA.

With HYPR, customers canfinally enable cross-platform desktop MFA, stop phishing, and reduce fraud associated with weak or stolen passwords.

Welcome to The Passwordless Company. It's time to reimagine identity security.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220110005083/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Fabienne Dawson

fabienne@hypr.com

917.374.6860

Diandra Binney

Peppercomm for HYPR

dbinney@peppercomm.com