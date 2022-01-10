TBD Media Group Set to Bring Carbon Neutral Film Production to MENA Region Through Commitment to Positive Engagement with the Area

As part of the groundbreaking '50 MENA Leaders' campaign for Gulf News; highlighting the innovative personalities and companies from across the MENA region

LONDON, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TBD Media, an award-winning video production agency possessing a global presence, is offsetting the carbon footprint from its video production projects in the city of Dubai. By partnering with a Dubai-based company - Olive Gaea, the first offsetting platform pioneering carbon neutrality in the MENA area, TBD Media will also plant trees to highlight its commitment to a greener region, and trailblaze towards a more sustainable planet.

An average film can produce 50 tonnes of CO2, the equivalent of running 11 cars for a year. With its new campaign, TBD Media is embracing its responsibility within the industry to replenish the environment. By developing carbon sinks in these new regions through tree planting, all films produced under this campaign will be completely carbon neutral.

To achieve the offsetting of emissions from the content produced for the opening week of Dubai Expo 2020, TBD is partnering with locally-based Olive Gaea to both plant hundreds of trees in the Emirates and retire carbon credits from certified projects. Through this, TBD Media is able to continue to make films concerning sustainable innovation, without worrying about its own footprint.

Vivek Tripathi, Founder and CEO of Olive Gaea, says: "With the UAE having recently announced their commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, it is paramount for businesses operating in the region to align with the government vision and take a leadership position in the sustainability field. We are therefore proud and excited to partner with TBD Media & Gulf News supporting their sustainability strategy, leading the way for carbon neutral video productions in Dubai."

TBD Media is determined to give back to Dubai and the wider region via a method that supports climate resiliency in the area, having always shown enduring commitment to carbon offsetting, both domestically and internationally. The new campaign builds on this already robust support of ecological awareness, presenting an opportunity to commit to the positive future of the region.

Paolo Zanini, TBD Media Group's CEO, says: "We are excited to provide our filmmaking expertise to companies around Dubai, whilst committing to the longevity and the economic growth of the MENA region."

