Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2022) - Couloir Capital Ltd. is pleased to announce initiation of research coverage on Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (or "Company"). The report is titled, "Uranium Explorer Focused on Discovering High-Grade Uranium outside of the Athabasca Basin in Canada." The report compares FIND to several other Canadian uranium explorers, provides an overview of the supply - demand dynamics influencing the uranium markets and commodity price predictions over the near term.

The report can be accessed through Couloir Capital's portal: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal Click on "Sign Up / Sign In".

About Couloir Capital Ltd.

Couloir Capital Ltd. is an investment research firm comprised of a team of veteran investment professionals dedicated to providing world-class opportunities in the natural resource exploration and development sectors along with real and alternative asset classes and strategies. Couloir Capital Ltd. is affiliated with a registered securities dealer, Couloir Capital Securities Ltd.

About Baselode Energy Corp.

Baselode currently controls 100% of approximately 227,000 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis is focused on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside of the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.

Analyst Disclosure: The analyst and / or Couloir Capital hold shares in the Company.

