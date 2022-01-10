Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2022) - CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD), a cultivator and distributor of CBD and cannabis flower and a producer of a full line of CBD oil and unique products sold in Switzerland and throughout Europe, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its 2019 and 2020 audits.

The audits will be sent to the SEC and OTC Markets and will be available to view on our website. The Company intends to complete an audit of its 2021 results once its fourth quarter numbers become available. To expedite the process, the Company has agreed to fly Kory Kolterman of Fruci & Associates to Switzerland to meet with the Swiss auditing and legal teams. Completion of the 2021 audit will position the Company for uplisting in 2022.

"We are very pleased to announce the 2019 and 2020 audits are complete," said CEO Marcel Gamma. "We are steadfastly committed to moving forward with our plans to become fully reporting in 2022."

The company is also planning a board meeting either in January or February 2022, to elect new Directors and take care of other pressing company business.

About CBD of Denver, Inc.

CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD ) a full-line Cultivator, Distributor of CBD and Cannabis flower and a producer of a full line of CBD oil and unique products sold in Switzerland and throughout Europe. CBD of Denver, Inc. is focused on using equity to acquire profitable Swiss assets at attractive valuations to create value for all our shareholders and is driven by a passion to improve lives and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis. Through our Rockflowr brands we have built a very strong European customer base by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships.

