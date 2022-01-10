Experienced Human Resources Executive With Track Record at Transformative Technology Companies Joins Expanded Enterprise Leadership Team

Enjoy Technology, Inc. ("Enjoy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ENJY), a technology-powered service platform reinventing "Commerce at Home," today announced the appointment of Vineet Gambhir as Chief People Officer, effective January 7, 2022. Mr. Gambhir is an experienced leader in people development for high-growth businesses, with more than 20 years of human resources experience at transformative technology companies.

As Chief People Officer, Mr. Gambhir will be responsible for overseeing the Company's people function and driving Enjoy's human capital strategy. He will lead Enjoy's strategic initiative to enhance its recruiting, onboarding and training processes as the Company scales its talent acquisition and development programs on a global basis to support its growth. Mr. Gambhir will join Enjoy's Enterprise Leadership Team and will report directly to CEO Ron Johnson.

"As Enjoy continues to scale with our partners, expand into new markets and serve more customers around the world, we are thrilled to welcome Vineet to our leadership team," said Ron Johnson, CEO of Enjoy. "Vineet brings a track record of results, experience and an exciting vision to help propel our business into the future. I look forward to working closely with Vineet as we continue building an engaged culture and attracting dynamic talent for years to come."

Mr. Gambhir has held several senior leadership roles at innovative technology companies, including Intel, HCL America, Cisco and Yahoo! With experience in diverse markets including the United States, China, India and Singapore, he has led, built and managed human resources as a strategic partner for the business. Most recently, Mr. Gambhir served as Vice President, Human Resources at GlobalLogic, where he led global compensation, strategic talent acquisition and its Americas region amid significant growth and transformation. Mr. Gambhir received his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Delhi and his MBA in Human Resources from the University of Maryland.

"I am honored to join Enjoy's leadership team at this pivotal moment in its transformational journey," said Mr. Gambhir. "I am eager to bring my passion and human resources experience to Enjoy as we build on our momentum to create a best-in-class experience for our team, implement data-driven talent development strategies and help drive Enjoy's next chapter of growth."

About Enjoy Technology

Enjoy Technology is a technology-powered platform reinventing "Commerce at Home" to bring the best of the store directly to the customer. Enjoy has formed multi-year commercial relationships with the world's leading consumer brands to bring the products, services and subscriptions their customers love through the door directly in the comfort and convenience of their homes. Co-founded by former Apple executive Ron Johnson, Enjoy has pioneered a new retail experience that can do everything a traditional retail experience offers, but better, through its mobile stores. Enjoy currently operates in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Headquartered in Palo Alto, CA, Enjoy is leading the reinvention of "Commerce at Home." To learn more about Enjoy, please visit: www.enjoy.com/.

