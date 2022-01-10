Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2022) - Beyond Medical Technologies Inc. (CSE: DOCT) (FSE: 7FM4) (OTC Pink: DOCKF) ("Beyond Medical" or the "Company"), through its medical face mask manufacturing subsidiary, Micron Technologies Inc. ("Micron Technologies"), sympathizes with the worldwide wave of the Omicron Covid variant and urges its clients to utilize medical grade face masks in any social settings.

Products

Micron Technologies has been operating at its facility in Delta, British Columbia, since August 2020, where it manufactures medical grade face masks under its Medical Device Establishment License issued by Health Canada. Micron Technologies is also registered with the US Food and Drug Administration. The Company's product line focuses on three key product lines:

three ply medical grade face masks, which conform to ASTM F2100 Medical Grade Level 3 standards;

N95 Model 8800 face masks, which have been approved by Health Canada and the US Food and Drug Administration; and

face mask filters.

Available on Amazon, Shopify, and at Walmart

Micron Technologies' three-ply medical grade face masks and N95 Model 8800 face masks are available for purchase on Amazon, Shopify, and at Walmart. Face masks can also be purchased directly from Micron Technologies at https://micronti.com/pages/micron-video

About Beyond Medical

Beyond Medical is an industrial/technology company with a manufacturing facility located in Delta, British Columbia. The Company, through its subsidiary Micron Technologies, manufactures medical grade face masks. The Company also has an investment in digital telehealth platform in Kayan Health. Kayan Health is an artificial-intelligence powered health communications platform that allows doctors to communicate with their patients and monitor them remotely. https://kayanhealth.com

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its products have the ability to eliminate, cure or contain COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

