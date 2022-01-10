Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Size to Reach USD 5.51 Billion in 2028 | Increasing Adoption of Space-Based Radar Systems and Defense Spending are Among Some Key Factors Driving Industry Demand, according to Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global synthetic aperture radar market size was USD 2.44 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 10.7% over the forecast period. Advancements of various space programs and increase in number of satellite launches are some key factors fueling revenue growth of the global synthetic aperture radar market.

Drivers: Improved surveillance activities

Synthetic aperture radar instruments have several applications in surveillance activities. Multi-channel synthetic aperture radar instruments facilitate improved surveillance capabilities. This instrument offers high-resolution data, which helps in wide area surveillance in varying weather conditions. Furthermore, synthetic aperture radar does not depend on sunlight to accumulate surface data, and this feature enables synthetic aperture radar satellites to perform well in day and night.

Restraints: High development cost

High cost of synthetic aperture radar systems is expected to restraint market growth. Satellites equipped with synthetic aperture radar systems are required to install sensitive components, and therefore, development of these satellites is more expensive compared to conventional satellites. Furthermore, adoption of advanced remote sensors and radar modules increases development costs of synthetic aperture radar systems, which is hampering market growth.

Growth Projections

The global synthetic aperture radar market size is expected to reach USD 5.51 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 10.7% over the forecast period. Rising investment in Research and Development (R&D) in defense and military sector is driving synthetic aperture radar market revenue growth.

COVID-19 Direct Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected synthetic aperture radar market growth. Global business shutdowns and lockdowns hampered manufacturing processes and transportation, which further disrupted supply chains. COVID-19 led to slowdown in investment activities, which also hampered growth of the synthetic aperture radar market.

Current Trends and Innovations

SENTINEL-1 Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) instrument is a single C-band SAR that operates at 5.405 GHz center frequency. It has capacity to store 1410 Gb of data, and its antenna provides fast scanning. In addition, it has 520 Mbit/s X-band downlink capability. SENTINEL-1 performs in several ways, such as Strip Map (SM), Interferometric Wide (IW) swath, Extra Wide (EW) swath, and Wave Mode (WM). This instrument assists dual polarization, which is convenient for sea-ice applications, and covers classification.

Geographical Outlook

Asia Pacific synthetic aperture radar market accounted major part in terms of revenue share in 2020. Increasing need to enhance border security and surveillance is market growth. Governments of developing countries in Middle East, Africa, and South America are increasingly investing in surveillance, and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), which is driving global synthetic aperture radar market growth.

Strategic Initiatives

In January 2020, Advent International, which is a U.S.-based private equity investor, acquired Cobham PLC, which is a British aerospace manufacturing company, for USD 5.40 billion. London Stock Exchange delisted Cobham's shares after the transaction. This acquisition obtained approval from several countries such as France, U.K., U.S., Australia, and Finland.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Antenna segment is expected to register fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to benefits such as increased signal strength, high gain, and reduced power wastage. Antenna acts as a transducer and aids in navigation and monitoring. In addition, increasing adoption of antennas for aircraft and spacecraft is fueling revenue growth of this segment.

Defense segment revenue is expected to register steady growth rate during the forecast period. Synthetic aperture radar has capability to detect surface features and topographical features of surrounding terrain. It finds several applications in defense sector for monitoring battlefields and weapon guidance. In addition, rising investment in military and defense sectors is boosting growth of this segment.

Some major companies in the global market report include Northern Private Capital, Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Airbus, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, Israel Aerospace Industries, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., BAE Systems plc, Leonardo S.p.A, and Saab AB.

Emergen Research has segmented the global synthetic aperture radar market on the basis of component, platform, frequency band, application, mode, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Receiver



Transmitter



Antenna

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Airborne



Ground

Frequency Band Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

X Band



L Band



C Band



S Band



K, Ku, Ka Band



UHF / VHF Band



Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Defense



Commercial

Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Multi-Mode



Single Mode

· Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

o North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





BENELUX





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil





Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





UAE





Israel





Rest Of MEA

