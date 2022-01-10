Tabula Asia HY ESG $ Acc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, January 10
[10.01.22]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|10.01.22
|IE000LZC9NM0
|17,751,340.00
|USD
|90,000
|146,433,647.80
|8.2492
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|10.01.22
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|4,799,150.00
|EUR
|0
|45,115,094.18
|9.4006
|20.12.21
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de