Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals: Süddeutsche aktuell: Hoffnung auf Frieden in Äthiopien
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.01.2022 | 15:58
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The top 21 Best Places to Work in Europe revealed

London, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Best Places to Work organization announced today the top 21 Best Places to Work in Europe for 2022. Topping this year's ranking was Takeda, the leading multinational pharmaceutical company followed Bacardi, the world's largest privately-held spirits company. Colliers, a diversified professional services and investment management company, secured the third among the top 21 organizations.

To be considered, companies must be identified as outstanding employers at least in one of the countries across Europe.

For the past couple of years, the Best Places to Work program has recognized leading employers across the world, backed by several years of workplace culture assessment and a global database of over 25 million employees.

In light of the current business environment and talent shortages, Best Places to Work recent research and analysis has identified several critical differentiating factors of leading organizations across the region, it includes inspiring leadership, talent focus, community engagement and agility. This year, the top 21 companies demonstrated a strong employee care culture where 89% of employees said they have a sense of pride in their work, that leadership team is inspiring, and that they feel good about the ways the company contributes positively to society and the surrounding environment.

The list of the top 21 Best Places to Work in Europe:

  1. Takeda
  2. Bacardi
  3. Colliers
  4. Servier
  5. Bristol Myers Squibb
  6. MSD
  7. Data Galaxy
  8. MSD Animal Health
  9. Huboo Technologies
  10. Johnson & Johnson
  11. Meridiam
  12. Gloo
  13. Adalvo
  14. Coptrz
  15. Decathlon
  16. Big Youth
  17. BConseil
  18. Quarkslab
  19. Doctolib
  20. Comdata Group
  21. Carenity

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the 'Platinum Standard' in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, providing employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honour those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

Every year in Europe, the program partners with over 500 organizations, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable change in their organizations.

For more information, visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org. Join our community on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.