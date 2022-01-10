Center for Sustainable Palm Oil Studies (CSPO) Collaborates with Leading French Parliamentary Publication to produce report on Sustainable Palm Oil

LONDON, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A report, Sustainable Development Above All (Le Developpment Durable Avant Tout), was recently published in a landmark partnership between The Center for Sustainable Palm Oil Studies (CSPO) and Le Trombinoscope, France's premier parliamentary magazine read by policymakers in France, the EU.

The report includes expert commentaries from authors that include Head of the Thembekile-Mandela Foundation and granddaughter Nelson Mandela, Ndelika Mandela, former MEP, Paulo Casaca, Members of National Assemblies: Muhammad Magassy from Gambia and Jeremy Lissouba from Congo, Belgium's most influential 40-under-40 and founder sustainable streetwear brand KinArmat, Marium Harutyunyan, award winning investigative journalist, Nafeez Ahmed, and Editor of CSPO Watch, Robert Hii.

Together, they provide fresh global perspectives on sustainable palm oil and its place within French and European commitments around climate change, biodiversity, and forest conservation. In calling on the French and EU policymakers, the report highlights that:

banning single crops like palm-oil and substituting it for another is a misdirected policy as alternative crops such as rapeseed and soy are environmentally more damaging, utilising more land, water, and fertilize.

boycotting, instead of focusing on sustainable production, has adverse implications for smallholder farmers, hundreds of millions of whom rely on it for livelihood

schemes like the Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO), that work together with smallholder farmers and have demonstrated success in slowing deforestation rates, represents a model for the Global South to study and for the developed world, including France and Europe , to support

and , to support France and the EU can meet their own policy goals, including reducing their carbon and imported deforestation footprint, by assisting developing countries?to improve the cultivation of sustainable palm oil

and the EU can meet their own policy goals, including reducing their carbon and imported deforestation footprint, by assisting developing countries?to improve the cultivation of sustainable palm oil a successful sustainable push against deforestation and climate change can be attained when it incorporates concerns from Europe and the Global South

About CSPO:

CSPO is a leading think tank and publisher dedicated to being a resource on sustainable palm oil by providing credible and objective policy insights, research, and briefs on global developments in the sector.

https://www.trombinoscope.com/telechargement/Revues/264/SupplementCSPOcomplet.pdf

