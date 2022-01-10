

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's trade deficit narrowed in November with the pace of exports grew and imports declined, figures from the statistical bureau showed Monday.



The trade deficit decreased to EUR 23.00 million from EUR 269.7 million in the previous month, official data showed. In November 2020, the deficit was EUR 79.4 million.



Compared to the previous month, exports grew 3.6 percent, while imports fell 10.2 percent.



On a year-on-year basis, exports grew a calendar and seasonally adjusted 28.6 percent and imports rose 21.4 percent.







