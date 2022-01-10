Anzeige
10.01.2022 | 16:46
MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

London, January 10

MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

Issue of Ordinary Shares

On 10 January 2022 MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC (the "Company") issued from its block listing authority of 2 August 2018 140,000 new Ordinary shares of 1p each at a price of 387.25 pence per share; these shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares in issue. The shares were issued at a premium to the cum income net asset value per share at the time of the transaction.

Following this issue, the Company has the ability to issue a further 1,667,998 Ordinary shares under its block listing facility of 2 August 2018.

As a result of this issuance, the total number of Ordinary shares in issue now stands at 26,870,256 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 26,870,256. There are no shares held in treasury.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Kerstin Rucht
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 709 8732

