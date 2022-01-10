Clean Invest Africa Plc - Result of AGM

10 January 2022

Clean Invest Africa Plc

("CIA" or the "Company")

Clean Invest Africa plc (AQSE: CIA), the Aquis Exchange quoted clean technology and renewable energy investment company, is pleased to announce that following the Annual General Meeting held today, 10th January 2022, all resolutions were duly passed.

The Company has therefore implemented the matters passed by the Annual General Meeting including in particular those passed as Resolutions 7, 8 and 9.

Full details of the voting results will shortly be available on the Company website at: https://www.cleaninvestafrica.com

ENQUIRIES:

Clean Invest Africa plc

Filippo Fantechi - Chief Executive Officer: +973 3 9696273

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller: +44 20 7469 0930