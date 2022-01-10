Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals: Süddeutsche aktuell: Hoffnung auf Frieden in Äthiopien
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.01.2022 | 16:58
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Clean Invest Africa Plc - Result of AGM

Clean Invest Africa Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, January 10

10 January 2022

Clean Invest Africa Plc

("CIA" or the "Company")

Clean Invest Africa plc (AQSE: CIA), the Aquis Exchange quoted clean technology and renewable energy investment company, is pleased to announce that following the Annual General Meeting held today, 10th January 2022, all resolutions were duly passed.

The Company has therefore implemented the matters passed by the Annual General Meeting including in particular those passed as Resolutions 7, 8 and 9.

Full details of the voting results will shortly be available on the Company website at: https://www.cleaninvestafrica.com

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ENQUIRIES:

Clean Invest Africa plc

Filippo Fantechi - Chief Executive Officer: +973 3 9696273

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller: +44 20 7469 0930

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.