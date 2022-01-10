Clean Invest Africa Plc - Result of AGM
London, January 10
10 January 2022
Clean Invest Africa Plc
("CIA" or the "Company")
Clean Invest Africa plc (AQSE: CIA), the Aquis Exchange quoted clean technology and renewable energy investment company, is pleased to announce that following the Annual General Meeting held today, 10th January 2022, all resolutions were duly passed.
The Company has therefore implemented the matters passed by the Annual General Meeting including in particular those passed as Resolutions 7, 8 and 9.
Full details of the voting results will shortly be available on the Company website at: https://www.cleaninvestafrica.com
The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
ENQUIRIES:
Clean Invest Africa plc
Filippo Fantechi - Chief Executive Officer: +973 3 9696273
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller: +44 20 7469 0930