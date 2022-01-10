Anzeige
10.01.2022
RDX WORKS attends CES 2022 to announce the revolution of the global financial markets.

LONDON, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RDX WORKS, which is striving to give developers everything they need to decentralize the $360 trillion global financial system, presented Radix the Layer-1 DeFi network at this year's CES in Las Vegas.

Developers can think of Alexandria as

CES 2022 is part of the developer campaign RDX WORKS has launched their purpose-built decentralized finance (DeFi) programming language SCRYPTO.

RADIX is building a decentralized network with solutions to the problems that all other DeFi projects are currently facing, with the goal of accelerating the growth of the $140Bn DeFi industry as it achieves the vision of revolutionizing the $360Tn global financial system.

A key innovation RDX WORKS is building is their game-changing SCRYPTO programming language which is built specifically for developing DeFi applications. SCRYPTO has many unique advantages for the rapidly growing DeFi developer sector, including being the first asset-oriented smart contract language, as well as other intuitive features that will help minimize the number of hacks and exploits currently plaguing DeFi, which have already lost users over $1Bn.

At CES in Las Vegas, developers, investors, and media representatives alike were able to learn the latest information about RADIX's game-changing DeFi technology.

The RADIX network is growing rapidly. To find out more, visit us at www.radixdlt.com.

[ENDS]

Web/Social

https://radixdlt.com
https://twitter.com/radixdlt

About RDX WORKS
Radix (www.radixdlt.com) is the first layer-one protocol specifically built to serve Decentralized Finance (DeFi). Radix is the only decentralized network where developers will be able to build quickly without the constant threat of exploits and hacks, where every improvement will get rewarded, and where scale will never be a bottleneck.

About Alexandria
Alexandria will be the next iteration of the RADIX network. It will let developers experiment with creating, compiling, and interacting with SCRYPTO-based blueprints and components in a simulator environment running on their local machine.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1723018/RDXworks_image.jpg

© 2022 PR Newswire
