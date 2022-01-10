Blue Sea Capital LLC: Blue Sea Capital Welcomes New Partner, Patrick Boroian

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2022 / Blue Sea Capital LLC ("Blue Sea Capital") today announced that Patrick ("Pat") Boroian has joined as a Partner to lead Business Development for the firm. Pat's responsibilities include quarterbacking the origination function across the firm's professionals, sourcing new investment opportunities, and serving on the firm's Investment Committee.

With nearly 30 years of private equity and private credit experience, Mr. Boroian previously served as a Managing Director & Head of Originations at Carlyle Illiquid Credit, and as a Partner at LNK Partners and Brockway Moran & Partners where he led each of their origination activities. Before joining Brockway Moran, he served as a General Partner at The Sprout Group, and as a Managing Director at DLJ Merchant Banking Partners. He previously served on the Board of Directors of Air Medical Group Holdings and Skolniks Bagel Bakery.

Patrick ("Pat") Boroian

"We are both thrilled and humbled to have a professional of Pat's caliber join the Blue Sea Capital organization. Pat is one of the industry pioneers in leading the private equity origination function and someone we view as world-class within business development. Additionally, Pat is a former colleague we worked closely alongside for over a decade at a prior firm and have maintained a close personal relationship for approximately 20 years," said Managing Partners Rick Wandoff and J.R. Davis. "We look forward to Pat's contributions to Blue Sea to help us complete investing Fund II and move into Fund III with great results and momentum."

"I have great respect for the integrity, investment judgment and team that J.R. and Rick have put together at Blue Sea," Boroian said. I am delighted to join people that I like, trust and respect so highly."

About Blue Sea Capital

Blue Sea Capital (www.blueseacapital.com) is a private equity firm based in West Palm Beach, Florida, that invests in growth-oriented lower middle market companies with EBITDA of up to $30 million. The firm has over $750 million in assets under management and invests across three industry verticals: aerospace & defense, healthcare and industrial growth. Blue Sea Capital's strategy is to partner with talented leaders and differentiated companies, typically as the first or second institutional investor, and deliver strategic and operational value-add that drives growth acceleration, industry outperformance and business transformation.

