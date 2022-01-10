The investment is planned to support development and construction of Hydrostor's 1.1GW, 8.7GWh of Advanced Compressed Air Energy Storage projects that are well underway in California and Australia, and help expand Hydrostor's project development pipeline globally.From pv magazine USA Hydrostor Inc. today announced a preferred equity financing commitment of US$250 million from the Private Equity and Sustainable Investing businesses within Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Hydrostor, a Canadian company with patented advanced compressed air energy storage (A-CAES) technology designed to provide long-duration ...

