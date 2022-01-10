Regulatory News:
In accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Korian (Paris:KORI) declares transactions executed on its own shares between January 3rd and 7th, 2022.
Aggregated presentation (per day and market)
Issuer name
ISIN Code
Transaction date
Daily total volume
|
Daily weighted average price (€)
Market
KORIAN
FR0010386334
03.01.2022
2,439
28.24
AQEU
KORIAN
FR0010386334
03.01.2022
5,155
28.27
CEUX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
03.01.2022
798
28.16
TQEX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
03.01.2022
17,408
28.27
XPAR
KORIAN
FR0010386334
04.01.2022
3,555
28.32
AQEU
KORIAN
FR0010386334
04.01.2022
5,622
28.37
CEUX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
04.01.2022
1,032
28.52
TQEX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
04.01.2022
15,541
28.36
XPAR
KORIAN
FR0010386334
05.01.2022
2,231
28.08
AQEU
KORIAN
FR0010386334
05.01.2022
1,871
28.10
CEUX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
05.01.2022
823
28.06
TQEX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
05.01.2022
21,175
28.12
XPAR
KORIAN
FR0010386334
06.01.2022
1,246
27.99
AQEU
KORIAN
FR0010386334
06.01.2022
6,505
27.98
CEUX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
06.01.2022
1,192
27.96
TQEX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
06.01.2022
17,157
27.97
XPAR
KORIAN
FR0010386334
07.01.2022
2,638
27.78
AQEU
KORIAN
FR0010386334
07.01.2022
4,969
27.75
CEUX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
07.01.2022
1,261
27.88
TQEX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
07.01.2022
17,432
27.77
XPAR
1 Two-digit rounding after the decimal
Detailed information is available on the website www.korian.com Investors Regulated Information.
About Korian
Korian, the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people. www.korian.com
Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following
indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and MSCI Global Small Cap
Euronext ticker: KORI ISIN: FR0010386334 Reuters: KORI.PA Bloomberg: KORI.FP
