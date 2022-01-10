Regulatory News:

In accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Korian (Paris:KORI) declares transactions executed on its own shares between January 3rd and 7th, 2022.

Aggregated presentation (per day and market)

Issuer name ISIN Code Transaction date Daily total volume

(in number of shares) Daily weighted average price (€)

of shares acquired1 Market

(MIC Code) KORIAN FR0010386334 03.01.2022 2,439 28.24 AQEU KORIAN FR0010386334 03.01.2022 5,155 28.27 CEUX KORIAN FR0010386334 03.01.2022 798 28.16 TQEX KORIAN FR0010386334 03.01.2022 17,408 28.27 XPAR KORIAN FR0010386334 04.01.2022 3,555 28.32 AQEU KORIAN FR0010386334 04.01.2022 5,622 28.37 CEUX KORIAN FR0010386334 04.01.2022 1,032 28.52 TQEX KORIAN FR0010386334 04.01.2022 15,541 28.36 XPAR KORIAN FR0010386334 05.01.2022 2,231 28.08 AQEU KORIAN FR0010386334 05.01.2022 1,871 28.10 CEUX KORIAN FR0010386334 05.01.2022 823 28.06 TQEX KORIAN FR0010386334 05.01.2022 21,175 28.12 XPAR KORIAN FR0010386334 06.01.2022 1,246 27.99 AQEU KORIAN FR0010386334 06.01.2022 6,505 27.98 CEUX KORIAN FR0010386334 06.01.2022 1,192 27.96 TQEX KORIAN FR0010386334 06.01.2022 17,157 27.97 XPAR KORIAN FR0010386334 07.01.2022 2,638 27.78 AQEU KORIAN FR0010386334 07.01.2022 4,969 27.75 CEUX KORIAN FR0010386334 07.01.2022 1,261 27.88 TQEX KORIAN FR0010386334 07.01.2022 17,432 27.77 XPAR

1 Two-digit rounding after the decimal

Detailed information is available on the website www.korian.com Investors Regulated Information.

About Korian

Korian, the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people. www.korian.com

Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following

indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and MSCI Global Small Cap

Euronext ticker: KORI ISIN: FR0010386334 Reuters: KORI.PA Bloomberg: KORI.FP

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220110005549/en/

Contacts:

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Sarah Mingham

VP Investor Relations Financing

sarah.mingham@korian.com

Tel: +33 (0)1 55 37 53 55

Carole Alexandre

Deputy Head of Investor Relations

carole.alexandre@korian.com

Tel: +33 (0)7 64 65 22 44