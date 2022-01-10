Regulatory News:

LATECOERE (Paris:LAT):

DATE NUMBER OF SHARES TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS December 31, 2021 530,983,700 Number of theoretical voting rights *: 556,498,894 Number of exercisable voting rights**: 556,393,334

Total number of voting rights calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, etc.) (Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulations).

** Total number of voting rights excluding shares deprived of voting rights (treasury shares, etc.).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220110005653/en/

Contacts:

LATECOERE