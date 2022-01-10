Regulatory News:

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Pursuant to implementing Directive of Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on the abuses of market and in accordance with Article 241-4 of the AMF General Regulation, Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP)hereby discloses the transactions in its own shares

Name of the Issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the

transaction Identity code of the

financial instrument

(Code ISIN) Total daily volume

(in number of

shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares Market SOPRA STERIA GROUP 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 20/12/2021 FR0000050809 205 150.6498 Euronext

Detail transaction by transaction

Name of the Issuer Identity code of the

Issuer Name of

the

Broker Identity

code of the

Broker Day/Hour of the

transaction (CET) (CET)

Identity code of the

financial

instrument Price per unit Currency Quantity

bought Identity code

of the

Market Reference

number of

the

transaction Purpose of

the buyback SOPRA STERIA GROUP 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO CIE 585 2021-12-20T09:05:07+150:00 FR0000050809 150.3 EUR 90 XPAR 62351100 Employee share SOPRA STERIA GROUP 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO CIE 585 2021-12-20T10:13:49+151:00 FR0000050809 151.00 EUR 10 XPAR 62361101 Employee share SOPRA STERIA GROUP 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO CIE 585 2021-12-20T10:17:15+151:00 FR0000050809 150.90 EUR 14 XPAR 62361444 Employee share SOPRA STERIA GROUP 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO CIE 585 2021-12-20T10:19:54+151:00 FR0000050809 151.00 EUR 54 XPAR 62361702 Employee share SOPRA STERIA GROUP 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO CIE 585 2021-12-20T10:21:13+151:00 FR0000050809 150.80 EUR 27 XPAR 62361951 Employee share SOPRA STERIA GROUP 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO CIE 585 2021-12-20T10:26:02+151:00 FR0000050809 150.80 EUR 10 XPAR 62362473

