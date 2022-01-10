Regulatory News:
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Pursuant to implementing Directive of Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on the abuses of market and in accordance with Article 241-4 of the AMF General Regulation, Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP)hereby discloses the transactions in its own shares
Name of the Issuer
Identity code of the Issuer
Day of the
Identity code of the
Total daily volume
Daily weighted
Market
SOPRA STERIA GROUP
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
20/12/2021
FR0000050809
205
150.6498
Euronext
Detail transaction by transaction
Name of the Issuer
Identity code of the
Name of
Identity
Day/Hour of the
(CET)
Price per unit
Currency
Quantity
Identity code
Reference
Purpose of
SOPRA STERIA GROUP
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
ODDO CIE
585
2021-12-20T09:05:07+150:00
FR0000050809
150.3
EUR
90
XPAR
62351100
Employee share
SOPRA STERIA GROUP
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
ODDO CIE
585
2021-12-20T10:13:49+151:00
FR0000050809
151.00
EUR
10
XPAR
62361101
Employee share
SOPRA STERIA GROUP
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
ODDO CIE
585
2021-12-20T10:17:15+151:00
FR0000050809
150.90
EUR
14
XPAR
62361444
Employee share
SOPRA STERIA GROUP
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
ODDO CIE
585
2021-12-20T10:19:54+151:00
FR0000050809
151.00
EUR
54
XPAR
62361702
Employee share
SOPRA STERIA GROUP
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
ODDO CIE
585
2021-12-20T10:21:13+151:00
FR0000050809
150.80
EUR
27
XPAR
62361951
Employee share
SOPRA STERIA GROUP
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
ODDO CIE
585
2021-12-20T10:26:02+151:00
FR0000050809
150.80
EUR
10
XPAR
62362473
